Urijah Faber had to ‘Console’ Jean-Claude Van Damme Following Garbrandt Incident [VIDEO]

When action-movie legend Jean-Claude Van Damme accidentally kicked former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt in the mouth, Team Alpha Male patriarch Urijah Faber had to step in

According to the UFC Hall of Famer, Van Damme’s reaction to the mistake was dramatic, to say the least:

“The guy that took it the hardest was Jean-Claude,” Faber told TMZ. “He was pretty upset that he kicked a guy that he loved so much because he’s good buddies with Cody. Cody was just coming off of this hard loss (to T.J. Dillashaw) as well.”

Faber stated that he saw a side of Jean Claude Van Damme he was not expecting and could only ‘console’ the “Kickboxer” star:

“[Van Damme] was so pissed at himself, that he dropped down and got really emotional,” Faber recounted. “We had to console him. Cody left the Octagon, and I was trying to tell Jean-Claude ‘Hey, it’s OK, this kind of stuff happens all the time’. And he was like ‘Oh, what have I done?’ and this and that.”

“Oh he was big-time upset because he could tell that Cody was pissed, and he’s a big supporter of our team. He came out there to specifically show us some stuff.”