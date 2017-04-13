Urijah Faber: Decision to Leave MMA was ‘Because I was Still Young’

Urijah Faber had an interesting response when asked about his decision to leave MMA during a recent episode of “UFC Tonight.”

Faber announced his retirement this past December following a win over Brad Pickett and is set to be enshrined into the UFC Hall of Fame in July.

“I stepped away not because I was old, but because I was still young,” Faber said. “I have a desire to still fight, but I have a lot more to focus on now. You don’t want to be fighting for the money. That was an indicator.”

A former WEC champion, Faber was unsuccessful in several attempts at claiming UFC gold. However, he believes what he accomplished both inside and outside of the Octagon is what made him a worthy candidate for the hall of fame.

“I always came in with a smile and had fun,” he said. “I tried to build something bigger than myself.”