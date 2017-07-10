Urijah Faber: ‘I Never Did One PED My Whole Life’

Urijah Faber is proud to say he’s never taken performance enhancing drugs (PEDs).

“The California Kid” is now an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famer. While Faber never captured the UFC gold, he was a pioneer for lighter weight classes. When the featherweight division wasn’t apart of the UFC, Faber held the most prestigious title in the weight class. That being the World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC) gold.

Faber told MMAJunkie.com that he’s satisfied with his reputation:

“I went around collecting belts. My hit list was me being a troll on the Internet, seeing who they’re saying is the best guy in the world, and calling that guy out.”

He went on to talk about PEDs and being clean throughout his mixed martial arts career.

“Never did one PED my whole life, and all the cheaters that are out there, shame on you. I was a representative who went from the very beginning to the very end at the top of the world, and had a great time doing it.”