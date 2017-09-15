Urijah Faber Leaps to Defense of ‘Drunk’ Snoop Dogg

Controversial UFC commentator Snoop Dogg came under fire recently for some pretty personal remarks aimed at Conor McGregor

UFC fighters such as Al Iaquinta and Matt Brown had previously criticized the rap icon for his impartiality, arguing that his comments regarding Daniel Cormier ‘crying like a b*tch’ following his loss to Jon Jones were unprofessional.

UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber, who partners “Snoop” on the UFC alternative broadcasts, defended the hip-hop legend while talking to Submission Radio:

“Man, I thought [Snoop Dogg] did amazing. The funny thing is, you know, what you get with Snoop is just a guy that’s being extremely real and passionate. It was cool. It was just a different type of eyeball on the fights. He’s a guy that’s just saying exactly what he sees. If a guy is laying on his back, he’s not thinking, ‘oh, is he going to go for a knee bar?,’ he’s thinking, ‘why is the guy laying on his back?’”

“He has a good knowledge of the sport from a spectator level, but it was fun to kind of teach him and just realize that like, this is just purely watching a fight with Snoop Dogg, not him having to be biased, not him having to do this – even I made a joke that he was gonna be banned from the first fight after the Conor McGregor fight because I think he was probably drunk and had said some stuff that pissed a bunch of people off, but, I mean, the guy’s just real, so I can appreciate that and I had a lot of fun. The way he treated me and other people was pretty great, he was a gentleman and as real as it gets.”