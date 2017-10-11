Urijah Faber on Potential Return: ‘There’s no Temptation There’

Urijah Faber isn’t feeling the itch to return to professional mixed martial arts action.

Back in Dec. 2016, Faber competed for the final time against Brad Pickett. He earned a unanimous decision victory. Months later, “The California Kid” was inducted in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Fame.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Faber said fans shouldn’t count on a return to action:

“There’d be a few scenarios where I would jump in there but not just ready to jump in for anybody obviously. I mean, I absolutely am in tact with my mind and body, and I feel better than ever, having rested over half a year now under my belt. I’m staying busy, man. I’ve got a lot going on. I love a good fight, and I love a good story. As far as just wanting to jump in for the heck of it, there’s no temptation there.”