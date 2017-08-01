Urijah Faber on UFC Return: ‘I Would Never Count it Out’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Urijah Faber
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Urijah Faber isn’t ruling out a return to mixed martial arts competition.

Faber was recently inducted in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Fame. “The California Kid” retired after defeating Brad Pickett by unanimous decision back in Dec. 2016. He left active competition with a record of 34-10.

While Faber is enjoying life outside the Octagon, he told A.G Fight that he’s taking the “never say never” approach (via Flo Combat):

“I would never count it out, coming back to the Octagon. Because, in all honesty, I don’t feel like I miss a step. I feel like I’m in great shape. I train with these guys, I can go with current world champions and contenders right now. I feel great, especially with my ground game, I feel like it’s gotten better just training once a day or once every two days. Your body recuperates, you feel strong.”

Faber then said he’s always ready in case he gets that itch to come back.

“I can take a fight and I wouldn’t be opposed to it. I’ve never been out of shape my whole life. And I’m also having USADA testing me, still. Because I’ve never done any PEDs, any drugs, so I still allow them to come in and randomly test me, because it doesn’t bother me. Just in case that big fight opportunity happens, I don’t want to have to sit out [for] four months and have to talk and plan to come back. If there’s an opportunity, I want to be ready.”

Latest MMA News

Urijah Faber

Urijah Faber on UFC Return: ‘I Would Never Count it Out’

0
Urijah Faber isn't ruling out a return to mixed martial arts competition. Faber was recently inducted in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Fame....
Jose Aldo

Jose Aldo on Swanson: ‘We Can Fight & a New Contender Will Emerge’

0
Jose Aldo isn't opposed to fighting Cub Swanson to determine a new number one contender for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title. Current champion...
video

Brendan Schaub Willing to Bet “D**k Pic” on Conor McGregor

0
Former UFC heavyweight turned current podcaster/presenter Brendan Schaub believes that Conor McGregor has a pretty good chance of victory on Aug. 26 Schaub is so confident...
Andre Soukhamthath

Andre Soukhamthath Predicts Second-Round Finish of Perez

0
Andre Soukhamthath wants to earn a finish this Saturday night (Aug. 5). Soukhamthath will do battle with Alejandro Perez inside the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in...
Calvin Kattar

Calvin Kattar on Successful UFC Debut: ‘Opportunity Waits For no One’

0
Calvin Kattar didn't care that his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut was on short notice. Kattar took on Andre Fili on Saturday night (July 29)...
Load more