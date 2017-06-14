Urijah Faber Reveals New Sponsorship Deal For Team Alpha Male

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Urijah Faber
It looks like Team Alpha Male (TAM) is pulling out all the stops for its fighters.

Urijah Faber has been front and center as the leader of TAM. The team has many high level competitors including reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title holder Cody Garbrandt.

During a recent appearance on “The MMA Hour,” Faber talked about the great things coming for TAM fighters (via BJPenn.com):

“We have a scholarship program now, where we’ve got a little bit of a recruiting budget. We’ve got guys that we’re trying to pull in and build the team throughout, from 110-pound, 105-pound girls to heavyweight guys. We’re looking to grow the team and make the best team in the world through and through.”

There will even be a bonus system in place.

“He’s (Jim Wilkinson) also incorporated a discretionary bonus system, which has kind of gone away with the new ownership of the UFC. You may just end up with a check in your mailbox. That’s how it used to be for the UFC. If Dana White or Lorenzo felt that somebody did something inspiring, they would get a check out of the kindness of their heart. We’re incorporated something very similar here. We already had our first round of our established guys getting awards, which was pretty cool for them.”

