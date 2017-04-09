Urijah Faber To Be Inducted Into UFC Hall of Fame

By
Jay Anderson
-
0

Urijah Faber called it a career just months ago, and already, the pioneering fighter is being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. The promotion announced the move Saturday night at UFC 210 in Buffalo, New York with a video package narrated by Ron Pearlman presenting an overview of the figher’s legendary career. Faber will be inducted under the Modern-era wing of the hall, which currently includes fighters Forrest Griffin and B.J. Penn.

While Faber (34-10 MMA, 10-6 UFC) never won UFC gold, he was a WEC champion (a promotion eventually purchased by Zuffa) who drew a lot of attention to the lower weight classes, which were a hard sell at the time. His trilogy of fights with Dominick Cruz also represent one of the most heated rivalries in mixed martial arts.

Nicknamed “The California Kid,” Faber holds wins over Cruz, Eddie Wineland, Takeya Mizugaki, Ivan Menjivar, Michael McDonald, Raphael Assuncao, Jens Pulver, and others. He’s also the man behind Team Alpha Male, one of the most dominant camps in the sport today.

Faber’s induction will take place July 6 in Las Vegas, as part of the UFC’s 2017 International Fight Week.

LATEST NEWS

Hector Sandoval

Ep. 16: MMA News Podcast With Hector ‘Kid Alex’ Sandoval

0
The MMA News Podcast has reached its 16th episode. As you may have guessed, episode 16 is powered by Pony Keg Sports. Our hosts Tim Thompson...

Dana White Has Harsh Words for Bob Arum, “Can’t Deny” Conor McGregor a Fight...

0
Dana White admitted Saturday that he'd been talking to Floyd Mayweather's team for "a while now" at the post-fight press conference following UFC 210....

UFC 210: Burgos vs. Rosa Awarded Fight of the Night, Gillespie and Oliveira Also...

0
Four fighters are $50,000 richer following UFC 210 in Buffalo Saturday night. The event, which took place at the Keybank Center, saw a bizarre...

Urijah Faber To Be Inducted Into UFC Hall of Fame

0
Urijah Faber called it a career just months ago, and already, the pioneering fighter is being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. The...
Cody Garbrandt

Cody Garbrandt To Defend Bantamweight Title Against T.J. Dillashaw in UFC 213 Co-Main Event

0
UFC bantamweight champ Cody Garbrandt, a member of Urijah Faber's Team Alpha Male, and T.J. Dillashaw, the former champ and ex-Team Alpha Male member,...