Urijah Faber To Be Inducted Into UFC Hall of Fame

Urijah Faber called it a career just months ago, and already, the pioneering fighter is being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. The promotion announced the move Saturday night at UFC 210 in Buffalo, New York with a video package narrated by Ron Pearlman presenting an overview of the figher’s legendary career. Faber will be inducted under the Modern-era wing of the hall, which currently includes fighters Forrest Griffin and B.J. Penn.

While Faber (34-10 MMA, 10-6 UFC) never won UFC gold, he was a WEC champion (a promotion eventually purchased by Zuffa) who drew a lot of attention to the lower weight classes, which were a hard sell at the time. His trilogy of fights with Dominick Cruz also represent one of the most heated rivalries in mixed martial arts.

Nicknamed “The California Kid,” Faber holds wins over Cruz, Eddie Wineland, Takeya Mizugaki, Ivan Menjivar, Michael McDonald, Raphael Assuncao, Jens Pulver, and others. He’s also the man behind Team Alpha Male, one of the most dominant camps in the sport today.

Faber’s induction will take place July 6 in Las Vegas, as part of the UFC’s 2017 International Fight Week.