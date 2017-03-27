Urijah Faber: ‘We’re Not Exactly Sure What Paige VanZant is Planning’

Urijah Faber remains uncertain of Paige VanZant’s future with Team Alpha Male.
Earlier this month, Faber said VanZant hasn’t left the gym, but was relocating to Oregon to be home. “The California Kid” is used to fighters commuting to train with Team Alpha Male. Former World Series of Fighting (WSOF) featherweight champion Lance Palmer is doing just that.
As for “12 Gauge,” it’s unknown whether or not she’ll do full camps in Oregon, or travel to California for her camps. Faber told Submission Radio (via Bloody Elbow) that a decision hasn’t been made on VanZant’s part:
“Yeah, I just talked to Paige this morning. We’re not exactly sure what Paige is planning on doing for her fight camps. You know, she’s always welcome here and I may go out there and help her. She did move to Oregon where she’s from originally, I mean, that’s where her family’s from and everything. She bought a house and that’s her home place. And Lance Palmer, he’s a guy who comes and trains with us who’s going to be commuting. He’s moved back to Ohio but he’s doing his camps out with us. But I’m not sure what she’s planning on doing. I’ve been helping her make sure that wherever she goes she gets training in, and Chael Sonnen has been helping her get set up out there with some training. So we’re not exactly sure what she’s going to do about her camps. We have a lot of people that come and do the camps with us and she’s welcome, but I don’t think she’s made a decision necessarily on that.”