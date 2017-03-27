Urijah Faber: ‘We’re Not Exactly Sure What Paige VanZant is Planning’

Urijah Faber remains uncertain of Paige VanZant’s future with Team Alpha Male.

Earlier this month, Faber said VanZant hasn’t left the gym, but was relocating to Oregon to be home. “The California Kid” is used to fighters commuting to train with Team Alpha Male. Former World Series of Fighting (WSOF) featherweight champion Lance Palmer is doing just that.

As for “12 Gauge,” it’s unknown whether or not she’ll do full camps in Oregon, or travel to California for her camps. Faber told Submission Radio (via Bloody Elbow) that a decision hasn’t been made on VanZant’s part: