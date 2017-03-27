Urijah Faber: ‘We’re Not Exactly Sure What Paige VanZant is Planning’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Paige VanZant
Image Credit: Getty Images

Urijah Faber remains uncertain of Paige VanZant’s future with Team Alpha Male.

Earlier this month, Faber said VanZant hasn’t left the gym, but was relocating to Oregon to be home. “The California Kid” is used to fighters commuting to train with Team Alpha Male. Former World Series of Fighting (WSOF) featherweight champion Lance Palmer is doing just that.

As for “12 Gauge,” it’s unknown whether or not she’ll do full camps in Oregon, or travel to California for her camps. Faber told Submission Radio (via Bloody Elbow) that a decision hasn’t been made on VanZant’s part:

“Yeah, I just talked to Paige this morning. We’re not exactly sure what Paige is planning on doing for her fight camps. You know, she’s always welcome here and I may go out there and help her. She did move to Oregon where she’s from originally, I mean, that’s where her family’s from and everything. She bought a house and that’s her home place. And Lance Palmer, he’s a guy who comes and trains with us who’s going to be commuting. He’s moved back to Ohio but he’s doing his camps out with us. But I’m not sure what she’s planning on doing. I’ve been helping her make sure that wherever she goes she gets training in, and Chael Sonnen has been helping her get set up out there with some training. So we’re not exactly sure what she’s going to do about her camps. We have a lot of people that come and do the camps with us and she’s welcome, but I don’t think she’s made a decision necessarily on that.”

LATEST NEWS

Gunnar Nelson

Gunnar Nelson: ‘If a Fighter Can Finish, he Needs to Finish’

0
Gunnar Nelson isn't a fan of fighters who prefer to coast to a decision rather than finish fights. Nelson is coming off a second-round submission...

UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs. Lobov Full Card Details

0
UFC Fight Night: Cub Swanson vs. Artem Lobov takes place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday, April 22. Swanson and Lobov will...
Stipe Miocic

And Still: Stipe Miocic Says He’s ‘Walking Out The Champ’ at UFC 211

0
Stipe Miocic has no plans of giving up his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title. Miocic is no stranger to Junior dos Santos. The No....
video

Amir Khan: Conor McGregor is ‘All Talk’ and is ‘Not Made as a Boxer’

0
British Olympian Amir Khan is the latest boxer to give their insight into the chances of Conor McGregor against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in the...
Rory MacDonald

Rory MacDonald: ‘I’m Not Here For a Popularity Contest’

0
Rory MacDonald isn't interested in being the most adored mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter in the world. "Red King" is set to make his Bellator...