During UFC 210 this past Saturday night, it was revealed that former WEC champion Urijah Faber would be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Faber will join the honor roll this coming July as part of the ceremony during International Fight Week in Las Vegas.

“The California Kid” has not only built a brand around himself, but his Team Alpha Male gym, which has won UFC gold and produced several top stars.

In this video, hear from Faber and re-live some of his best moments from his career.