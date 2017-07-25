USADA Discusses Drug Testing Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) says they’re doing robust testing with Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.

Recently, a spokesperson for USADA talked about the drug testing procedure with MMAFighting.com:

“Mr. McGregor is subject to both the UFC Anti-Doping Policy (because he’s still an active UFC athlete) and the anti-doping program agreed to for the Mayweather vs. McGregor boxing match.”

The spokesperson then went in-depth on how the drug testing samples are analyzed.

“The program is consistent with other professional boxing programs USADA has conducted over the years where the athletes agree to robust testing. It primarily focuses on out-of-competition testing, all samples are analyzed at WADA accredited labs and the rules are consistent with the WADA Code and UFC Anti-Doping Policy. And like all our anti-doping programs, we start by educating the athletes and their representatives to ensure they’re properly informed of their rights and responsibilities.”

McGregor and Mayweather are set to clash on Aug. 26. The “super fight” will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’ll air live on Showtime pay-per-view. “Money” is going for his 50th professional boxing victory, which would put him at 50-0. “Notorious” is looking to shock the world and win in his boxing debut.