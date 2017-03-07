USADA Flags Ben Rothwell For Potential Drug Violation, UFC Releases Statement

Ben Rothwell has found himself in a bit of trouble with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Rothwell was set to meet Fabricio Werdum at UFC 211, but “Big Ben” is on a provisional suspension due to his potential drug violation. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) made the announcement today (March 7).

After winning four straight bouts against the likes of Brandon Vera, Alistair Overeem, Matt Mitrione, and Josh Barnett, Rothwell went head-to-head with Junior dos Santos. “Cigano” dominated the fight on his way to a unanimous decision win. Rothwell is 6-4 inside the Octagon.

Below is the UFC’s statement on the situation: