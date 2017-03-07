USADA Flags Ben Rothwell For Potential Drug Violation, UFC Releases Statement

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Image Credit: Paul Abell/US PRESSWIRE

Ben Rothwell has found himself in a bit of trouble with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Rothwell was set to meet Fabricio Werdum at UFC 211, but “Big Ben” is on a provisional suspension due to his potential drug violation. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) made the announcement today (March 7).

After winning four straight bouts against the likes of Brandon Vera, Alistair Overeem, Matt Mitrione, and Josh Barnett, Rothwell went head-to-head with Junior dos Santos. “Cigano” dominated the fight on his way to a unanimous decision win. Rothwell is 6-4 inside the Octagon.

Below is the UFC’s statement on the situation:

“The UFC organization was formally notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Ben Rothwell of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collection on February 6, 2017.

USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case. It is important to note that, under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full fair legal review process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed.

Consistent with all previous potential anti-doping violations, additional information or UFC statements will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.”

