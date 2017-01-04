USADA Hands Brock Lesnar One-Year Suspension For Failed UFC 200 Drug Tests

The verdict is in from the U.S. Anti Doping Agency (USADA) regarding Brock Lesnar’s failed drug tests before and after UFC 200. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder was hit with a one-year suspension from USADA. Last month, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) dished out their own suspension and it was for one year as well.

The NSAC also fined Lesnar $250,000 and changed the result of his unanimous decision win over Mark Hunt to a no contest. Here is a bit from the USADA press release:

“Lesnar, 39, tested positive for clomiphene and its metabolite, 4-hydroxyclomiphene, following an out-of-competition urine test conducted on June 28, 2016, and an in-competition urine test conducted on July 9, 2016, at UFC 200 in Las Vegas, Nev. Clomiphene is a prohibited substance in the category of Hormone and Metabolic Modulators and is prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the WADA Prohibited List.

Lesnar’s one-year period of ineligibility began on July 15, 2016, the date on which he was provisionally suspended by USADA, and is identical in length to the sanction imposed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) on December 15, 2016. In addition, the NSAC overturned Lesnar’s victory at UFC 200 to a no-contest.”