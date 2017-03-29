USADA Hands Matheus Nicolau One-Year Suspension For Failing Urine Test

Matheus Nicolau has accepted his one-year suspension from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Back in Nov. 2016, Nicolau was pulled from his scheduled UFC Fight Night 100 bout against Ulka Sasaki. The 125-pounder was flagged by USADA for a potential anti-doping violation. Nicolau tested positive for anastrozole from a urine test that was conducted on Oct. 13, 2016.

Today (March 29), USADA announced that Nicolau has been suspended from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition for a year, but he will be eligible to come back in Oct. 2017 as the ineligibility period began on the date of his failed drug test.

You can read part of USADA’s statement below: