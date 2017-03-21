USADA Hands Viscardi Andrade Two-Year Suspension

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Viscardi Andrade
It’ll be awhile before Viscardi Andrade can step back inside the Octagon.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight was last seen in action back in March 2016. He earned a unanimous decision over Richard Walsh. Andrade was flagged by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for a violation of its policy. The 170-pounder tested positive for an Anabolic Agent on March 7, 2016.

Andrade’s two-year suspension was in effect a day after his bout with Walsh. As a result, he can make his return to professional mixed martial arts (MMA) competition in 2018.

USADA released a statement regarding Andrade’s period of ineligibility. You can read part of it below:

”Andrade, 33, tested positive for stanozolol and its metabolites, 16β‐hydroxy‐stanozolol and 3’‐hydroxy‐stanozolol, following an out-of-competition urine test conducted on March 7, 2016. Stanozolol is a non-Specified Substance in the category of Anabolic Agents and is prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List.

Andrade’s two-year period of ineligibility began on March 20, 2016, the day after his most recent bout, a victory, at the UFC Fight Night event in Brisbane, Australia, on March 19, 2016. Per the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, an Anti-Doping Policy Violation occurring during, or in connection with, a bout may, upon the decision of UFC, lead to disqualification of all the athlete’s results obtained in that bout. Here, because Andrade’s violation resulted from a sample collection that occurred prior to his bout, all information surrounding Andrade’s positive test and sanction has been provided to UFC to make the determination concerning his competition results.”

