USADA Hands Viscardi Andrade Two-Year Suspension

It’ll be awhile before Viscardi Andrade can step back inside the Octagon.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight was last seen in action back in March 2016. He earned a unanimous decision over Richard Walsh. Andrade was flagged by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for a violation of its policy. The 170-pounder tested positive for an Anabolic Agent on March 7, 2016.

Andrade’s two-year suspension was in effect a day after his bout with Walsh. As a result, he can make his return to professional mixed martial arts (MMA) competition in 2018.

USADA released a statement regarding Andrade’s period of ineligibility. You can read part of it below: