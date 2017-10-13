USADA Releases Statement on Jesse Taylor’s One-Year Suspension

Jesse Taylor has accepted a one-year sanction for violating the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) policy.

Last month, Taylor was flagged by USADA for a positive sample collected on Aug. 22. The substance in question was clomiphene. It falls under the class of Hormone and Metabolic Modulators.

Taylor was scheduled to face Belal Muhammad at UFC Fight Night 121, but was pulled due to his drug violation. Taylor has accepted a one-year sanction and you can read part of USADA’s statement below:

“USADA announced today that UFC® athlete, Jesse Taylor, of San Diego, Calif., has tested positive for a prohibited substance and accepted the maximum one-year sanction for his anti-doping policy violation.

Taylor, 34, tested positive for clomiphene following an out-of-competition urine test conducted on August 22, 2017. Clomiphene is a Specified Substance in the class of Hormone and Metabolic Modulators and is prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the World Anti-Doping Agency Prohibited List.

Clomiphene is not approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for use in the male population, as its use has not been thoroughly studied for safety and efficacy. Clomiphene also indirectly promotes the secretion of testosterone. Increasing testosterone, especially when combined with strength training, has been demonstrated to increase fat-free mass, muscle size, and strength in males, potentially leading to performance enhancement in sport.

Taylor’s one-year period of ineligibility, the highest sanction for a first offense involving a Specified Substance, began on September 13, 2017, the date his provisional suspension was imposed. As a result of his positive test, Taylor was removed from the Card for the UFC Fight Night event in Sydney, Australia, scheduled for November 18, 2017.”