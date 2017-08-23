USADA Releases Statement on Jon Jones’ Failed UFC 214 Drug Test

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has issued a statement on Jon Jones’ positive test result for a banned substance.

After the UFC 214 weigh-ins, Jones had a positive sample collected. Yesterday, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White made the reveal. TMZ Sports reported that the banned substance in question was Turinabol.

USADA sent out their statement to MMAFighting.com:

“We can’t comment on an ongoing case, but importantly all athletes under the UFC anti-doping program are innocent unless and until the established process determines otherwise. As part of this process, Mr. Jones is given the opportunity to be heard, confront and cross-examine the evidence and have the ultimate decision of whether he violated the rules or not be decided by independent judges. It’s only fair to let due process occur before drawing any conclusions about Mr. Jones.”