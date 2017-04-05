USADA Releases Statement on Justin Ledet’s Four-Month Sanction

Justin Ledet has accepted a four-month suspension from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).
Back in February, it was revealed that Ledet, who is an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight prospect, was flagged for a potential violation of USADA’s policy. Today (April 5), USADA announced that Ledet’s period of ineligibility began on Feb. 1. He can return to active competition in June.
You can read part of USADA’s statement below:
“Ledet, 29, tested positive for 5α-androst-1-ene-3α-ol-17-one, a metabolite of 1-testosterone and 1-androstenedione, following an out-of-competition test conducted on January 12, 2017. 1-testosterone and 1-androstenedione are non-Specified Substances in the class of Anabolic Agents and prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List. Following notification of his positive test, Ledet provided USADA with an open container of a dietary supplement product he was using at the time of the relevant sample collection, which he had also declared on his sample collection paperwork and researched before using. Although no prohibited substances were listed on the supplement label, preliminary testing conducted on the contents of the open container indicated that it contained the anabolic agent 1-androstenedione. The presence of an undisclosed prohibited substance in a product is regarded as contamination.”