USADA Releases Statement on Justin Ledet’s Four-Month Sanction

Justin Ledet has accepted a four-month suspension from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Back in February, it was revealed that Ledet, who is an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight prospect, was flagged for a potential violation of USADA’s policy. Today (April 5), USADA announced that Ledet’s period of ineligibility began on Feb. 1. He can return to active competition in June.

You can read part of USADA’s statement below: