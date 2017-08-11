USADA Releases Statement on Marcos Rogerio de Lima’s Potential Violation

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Marcos Rogerio de Lima
Marcos Rogerio de Lima finds himself facing a suspension after being flagged for a potential drug violation.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) recently informed the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) that de Lima has been flagged. As a result, de Lima has been pulled from his bout at UFC Rotterdam against Saparbek Safarov.

Below is a statement from USADA (via UFC.com):

“The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Marcos Rogerio de Lima of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collected on August 1, 2017. Marcos was scheduled to compete at UFC Fight Night: Struve vs. Volkov in Rotterdam, Netherlands on September 2, 2017. USADA has provisionally suspended Rogerio de Lima based on the potential anti-doping violation. Given the provisional suspension and the proximity of the Rotterdam event, Rogerio de Lima has been removed from the card and UFC is currently seeking a replacement.

USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case involving Rogerio de Lima. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. Additional information will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.”

