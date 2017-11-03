USADA Strikes Again, Azunna Anyanwu Flagged For Potential Violation

It’s been a busy week for mixed martial arts and the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) is right in the thick of things.

Today (Nov. 3) the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced anti-doping violations handed to two of their fighters. The first one was Ion Cutelaba, who has been pulled from his UFC 217 bout tomorrow night. The second one is Azunna Anyanwu.

You can read the UFC’s statement below:

“The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Azunna Anyanwu of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collected on October 18, 2017.

USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case involving Anyanwu. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. Additional information will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.”