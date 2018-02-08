Valentina Shevchenko Responds to Mario Yamasaki Controversy

Valentina Shevchenko isn’t as outraged with Mario Yamasaki as others are.

In the co-main event of UFC Belem, Shevchenko went one-on-one with Priscila Cachoeira. The gap in skill level was clear from the very beginning. In the stand-up, Shevchenko was too quick and was able to score takedowns easily. Once on the ground, “Bullet” was in control with ease.

The Controversy

In the second round, Shevchenko locked up the crucifix position and started hammering away. Many believed the fight should’ve been stopped, however Yamasaki allowed the one-sided thrashing to continue. Finally, Shevchenko sunk in a rear-naked choke for the tap and Yamasaki was late in seeing that Cachoeira had given up.

UFC president Dana White called Yamasaki disgusting and said he’d never officiate under the promotion again. “Bullet” offered her response to the controversy during a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio:

“I’m a fighter, and my job is to finish every fight. During the fight, I was just doing my job to make her quit. But every time she showed her character, she was moving and doing something. She didn’t want to quit easily. That’s why at the end of the second round, I knew I had to do more and went for the submission. I think the fight was right, and I wouldn’t change anything else.”

We want to hear from you in the comments below. Is all the criticism towards Yamasaki justified?