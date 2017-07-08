Valentina Shevchenko Admits Frustration in Canceled Title Bout

Valentina Shevchenko wishes she were fighting tonight (July 8), but that isn’t the case.

“Bullet” was set to challenge women’s bantamweight title holder Amanda Nunes inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The title bout was penciled in as UFC 213’s main event.

“The Lioness” fell ill and pulled out of the card. Shevchenko provided a statement on her Instagram account:

“Today I am 100 percent ready for this fight. During the last three months of training I did everything to be in my best shape for this fight. Nunes couldn’t cut weight correctly and was hospitalized. She wanted to cut weight and recover rapidly to have the advantage. The end result, everything went wrong. Even though she was medically cleared to fight, she backed out. This fight was originally offered to take place in April and she would not accept then.”

She went on to say that she doesn’t want to dwell on the cancellation of tonight’s bout.

“I did my part and am very upset that I can’t fight for the title today on this great event. I am even more upset for all my dear fans who support me every time throughout the world and to those who traveled to see me fight here in Las Vegas live. I feel frustrated about what happened but I won’t relax, will not put down energy in my preparation, and will wait until the UFC gives us another date for the fight.”