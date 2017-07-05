Valentina Shevchenko Happy to Take Amanda Nunes Into Deep Waters

By
Adam Haynes
-
Valentina Shevchenko Amanda Nunes
Image via UFC's YouTube channel

Valentina Shevchenko is ready for a five round war with women’s bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes at UFC 213 this weekend

Despite their first encounter going the distance, albeit just three rounds, the title challenger is confident that she could maximise on her strengths in the championship rounds. Shevchenko, who dispatched of Juliana Pena to earn her shot at the strap, is not exclusively focused on letting the judges decide, however (via MMAJunkie):

“Five rounds will be good for me,” Shevchenko said today during an open workout ahead of her title rematch against champ Nunes at UFC 213. “But at the same time, I will be looking for a finish as soon as I can.”

Following Shevchenko’s loss to Nunes, the Brazilian picked up the women’s bantamweight title by defeating the now retired Miesha Tate before subjecting Ronda Rousey to a 48-second demolition job later in 2016. Nunes’ opponent on Saturday night will be mindful of one thing – only she has gone a full five rounds (between the two). Shevchenko knows that this could be of great advantage past the third act of the evening:

“I will do everything that I need to win the fight. …” Shevchenko said. “Not only physically, I am prepared mentally. It’s more important. And I will show this Saturday every skill that I have. And I will leave all my heart in the octagon and take the belt.”

