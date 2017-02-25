Valentina Shevchenko: ‘Amanda Nunes is Looking For Any Kind of Reason to Avoid Fight’

Valentina Shevchenko believes Amanda Nunes is looking for a way out of their title bout.

The No. 1 ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight is likely to get the next shot at Nunes’ championship. UFC President Dana White said Shevchenko’s submission win over Julianna Pena earned her the next 135-pound title shot.

“Bullet” and Nunes got into a back-and-forth exchange following Shevchenko’s victory last month at a UFC on FOX event in Denver. Shevchenko took things a step further by saying she wasn’t impressed with Nunes’ 48-second TKO win over Ronda Rousey.

TMZ Sports caught up with the likely title challenger and she said the champion will look to duck the challenge: