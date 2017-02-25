Valentina Shevchenko: ‘Amanda Nunes is Looking For Any Kind of Reason to Avoid Fight’

Valentina Shevchenko believes Amanda Nunes is looking for a way out of their title bout.
The No. 1 ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight is likely to get the next shot at Nunes’ championship. UFC President Dana White said Shevchenko’s submission win over Julianna Pena earned her the next 135-pound title shot.
“Bullet” and Nunes got into a back-and-forth exchange following Shevchenko’s victory last month at a UFC on FOX event in Denver. Shevchenko took things a step further by saying she wasn’t impressed with Nunes’ 48-second TKO win over Ronda Rousey.
TMZ Sports caught up with the likely title challenger and she said the champion will look to duck the challenge:
“I said from the beginning, I’m ready right now. Just give me the date. This is what I want and this was my goal from the beginning. I wasn’t successful the first time because I think I missed my opportunity and I lost to Amanda. For the second time, I will not (lose). She knows I’m a dangerous opponent for her. She will try to avoid this fight. Maybe she’ll (say), ‘let’s do it later’ or maybe she will (say), ‘I want to fight at 145.’ (She’s) looking for any kind of reason to avoid the fight because she knows I’m dangerous.”