Valentina Shevchenko Enjoyed Title Bout Between Montano & Modafferi

Valentina Shevchenko enjoyed watching the inaugural Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s flyweight title bout.

Nicco Montano and Roxanne Modafferi went toe-to-toe for the gold last Friday night (Dec. 1). Montano won the bout via unanimous decision. The clash was praised for deliver five rounds of exciting action.

Shevchenko, who will be moving down to flyweight, recently appeared on BJ Penn Radio and praised the bout:

“I was watching the fight. It was a very good fight, a very entertaining fight. It was five rounds, no talk, not one girl wanted to quit and both girls put all the heart that they had [out there]. My number one goal, like it was before, and it still right now, is to be the champion of UFC, and I’m very glad that now we have one more weight class, 125.”

She went on to explain why the flyweight division intrigues her.

“It’s my natural weight class, and I feel like fighting in this 125 [division], I will have more opportunity to show more skills, more technique, because it’s different when you have to fight with bigger sized opponent and it’s different when you have to fight with the same sized opponent. It doesn’t matter for me because in 135 I was feeling the same good. I was feeling very strong there and everything was great. But I feel for 125, it’s more natural weight class for me.”