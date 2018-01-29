Valentina Shevchenko: I Don’t Believe in Easy Fights

Valentina Shevchenko isn’t taking Priscila Cachoeira lightly.

On Feb. 3, Shevchenko will do battle with Cachoeira on the main card of UFC Fight Night 125. Many have criticized the match-up as Shevchenko has title bout experience, while Cachoeira is making her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut.

“Bullet” told Bloody Elbow that those criticisms don’t register with her:

“Everybody is saying she’s a newcomer, but that doesn’t mean anything at all. Because once I was a newcomer. I fought Sarah Kaufman and I won and I made my way into the UFC. This is the way that fighters come. I’ve seen her fight. She is unbeaten, she has eight fights, zero losses, so she must have a pretty strong character,” continued Shevchenko.”

She then said that there’s no such thing as fighting a can.

“She has strong hands and her style of fighting is very aggressive. She likes to stand, likes to attack and pressure, so I’m not expecting an easy fight. I’m preparing as good as I can because I don’t believe in easy fights. Any opponent can be difficult, and this is my philosophy, my way of martial arts. I am preparing like I did for my last fight and I am feeling good. Only one difference, it will be in a different weight class.”

