Valentina Shevchenko Isn’t Sold on Nunes’ Excuse For UFC 213 Pullout

Valentina Shevchenko feels Amanda Nunes may be hiding something in regards to her UFC 213 pullout.

This past Saturday night (July 8), Nunes was set to defend her women’s bantamweight title against Shevchenko. The rematch never happened as “The Lioness” pulled out of the fight due to chronic sinusitis. UFC President Dana White said doctors cleared Nunes to compete, but she pulled out.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Shevchenko explained why she isn’t sold on Nunes’ story:

“I don’t 100% believe that it’s true. She’s trying to say that this was medical something, like with medicals because of her illness or something like this — because during all this week before the fight, [even] one day before the fight at weigh-ins, or the (open) workouts, everybody saw her in very good health, very aggressive. And even at the weigh-ins, she was saying, ‘I’m ready to give this fight, very good fight and take the victory,’ saying and doing all things aggressive like she did.”

“Bullet” said she’s skeptical because of how amped Nunes seemed during fight week.

“Then after weigh-ins, the day of the fight, she [pulls] out, she says, ‘okay, I was feeling bad all week.’ But at the same time she was saying, every time, that she was feeling very strong and prepared for the fight.”