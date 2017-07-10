Valentina Shevchenko Isn’t Sold on Nunes’ Excuse For UFC 213 Pullout

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Valentina Shevchenko
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Valentina Shevchenko feels Amanda Nunes may be hiding something in regards to her UFC 213 pullout.

This past Saturday night (July 8), Nunes was set to defend her women’s bantamweight title against Shevchenko. The rematch never happened as “The Lioness” pulled out of the fight due to chronic sinusitis. UFC President Dana White said doctors cleared Nunes to compete, but she pulled out.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Shevchenko explained why she isn’t sold on Nunes’ story:

“I don’t 100% believe that it’s true. She’s trying to say that this was medical something, like with medicals because of her illness or something like this — because during all this week before the fight, [even] one day before the fight at weigh-ins, or the (open) workouts, everybody saw her in very good health, very aggressive. And even at the weigh-ins, she was saying, ‘I’m ready to give this fight, very good fight and take the victory,’ saying and doing all things aggressive like she did.”

“Bullet” said she’s skeptical because of how amped Nunes seemed during fight week.

“Then after weigh-ins, the day of the fight, she [pulls] out, she says, ‘okay, I was feeling bad all week.’ But at the same time she was saying, every time, that she was feeling very strong and prepared for the fight.”

Latest MMA News

Urijah Faber

Urijah Faber: ‘I Never Did One PED My Whole Life’

0
Urijah Faber is proud to say he's never taken performance enhancing drugs (PEDs). "The California Kid" is now an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of...
Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko Isn’t Sold on Nunes’ Excuse For UFC 213 Pullout

0
Valentina Shevchenko feels Amanda Nunes may be hiding something in regards to her UFC 213 pullout. This past Saturday night (July 8), Nunes was set...
Scott Coker

Scott Coker: ‘I’m Thrilled to Welcome Gegard Mousasi to Bellator Family’

0
Bellator President Scott Coker sounds enthusiastic about signing one of the best middleweights in the world. The last fight under Mousasi's Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)...
Gegard Mousasi

Gegard Mousasi Targeting Titles in Two Divisions at Bellator MMA

0
Gegard Mousasi has announced his ambition to become a two-weight world champion in Bellator following his departure from the UFC The UFC has lost one...

The Future Female Stars

0
Last month at LFA 14 in Houston, Texas two highly touted female stars took to the cage and put on a show. That may...
Load more