Valentina Shevchenko Moving to 125 to ‘Feel Comfortable’

Coming off a close split-decision loss to Amanda Nunes for the UFC bantamweight title, Valentina Shevchenko is making a change.

Shevchenko confirmed in an interview with Submission Radio that she’ll enter the 125-pound division for her next fight.

“I think my next fight will be in this division,” she said. “It is much closer weight for me, it’s my real weight. I feel like I will be able to use all my techniques and all my skills.”

The 29-year-old Shevchenko (14-3) is unbeaten in UFC fights outside of facing Nunes, who has scored two decisions over her. She has claimed wins vs. Julianna Pena, Holly Holm and Sarah Kaufman.

While flyweight might be in her immediate future, Shevchenko isn’t planning on leaving bantamweight – or her rivalry with Nunes – forever.

“I plan to go back and fight against Amanda again,” she said. “And the next time, not give any chance to make this like a decision that was made. Of course it’s on my mind and I still want it.

“Not right now, not in the near future, but it definitely will happen.”

The flyweight title will be decided at the end of the current season of The Ultimate Fighter.