Valentina Shevchenko Says Nicco Montano is Lying About Her Inactivity

Valentina Shevchenko believes Nicco Montano continues to make excuses.

Montano is the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title holder. She won the title back in December in her “Fight of the Night” victory over Roxanne Modafferi. Montano hasn’t defend her title yet and she says tonsillectomy and adenoid surgery is to blame.

Shevchenko has a different theory. “Bullet” doesn’t believe Montano wants to face her. During a recent Modelo media scrum, Shevchenko claimed Montano isn’t being honest (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I just don’t like when people do something wrong, and when they say something wrong. I just don’t like it. I don’t take it too personal, because to win the fight I have to be cool. It doesn’t matter to me what they say, because I have so much experience. Opponents they talk so many different words about me, and I just know how to manage it. But when I write a (social media) post, I just do it if a person is wrong. If she’s doing something wrong, I just say, ‘Hey, stop. You’re doing it wrong.’ Or if you’re thinking you’re smarter than everyone, or you think people are fools, no, they’re not. They exactly understand what’s happening now. “You could have taken this fight so many times. And you didn’t. Why? There is a reason why – just say it.”

Here is Shevchenko’s scrum in full:

