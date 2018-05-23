Valentina Shevchenko: Nicco Montano Can’t Run All The Time

Valentina Shevchenko is getting restless with Nicco Montano.

“Bullet” is next in line for a shot at the inaugural Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s flyweight title holder Montano. A report surfaced claiming that the UFC was getting restless with Montano as she wouldn’t take a bout with Shevchenko at UFC Calgary. UFC president Dana White swiftly denied the claims.

Shevchenko, however, isn’t buying into the denial. Back in February, Shevchenko obliterated Priscila Cachoeira in her flyweight debut. While Montano says her inactivity is due to surgery, Shevchenko believes she is making excuses.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Shevchenko said that Montano is on borrowed time:

“First Nicco said she was ready for July 7th and the they came back to her with July 28th, but she said no. I don’t know what she’s thinking. Maybe she thinks she has done everything she wanted to in her life and she’s ready to go and retire — I don’t know. I understand that she will be ready some time at the end of the summer. I will be here waiting to fight for the title. She just can’t run all the time, you have to stop sometimes. I just do my job. I never stop training so I’m always in good shape. I just have to wait my time and see how it turns out.”

Montano won the women’s flyweight title when she defeated Roxanne Modafferi via unanimous decision. The bout earned “Fight of the Night” honors. Montano was expected to fight Sijara Eubanks for the gold, but Eubanks had to be removed from the bout due to kidney failure. Montano has expressed interest in defending her gold against Eubanks first before doing battle with “Bullet,” but that isn’t likely to happen.

Do you believe Nicco Montano is avoiding Valentina Shevchenko?