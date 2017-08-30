Valentina Shevchenko Not Thinking About Another Pullout From Nunes

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Valentina Shevchenko Amanda Nunes
Image via UFC's YouTube channel

Valentina Shevchenko hopes her rescheduled rematch at UFC 215 with Amanda Nunes takes place without issue.

Back in June, Shevchenko was supposed to get a title opportunity against women’s bantamweight champion Nunes. The competitors even weighed in and it appeared all was normal. That was until “The Lioness” pulled out of the bout with a case of sinusitis.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, “Bullet” said she doesn’t want to imagine another canceled title bout:

“I’m trying to not think about this. I hope it won’t happen again. But you never know. I know what I have to do – I have to prepare for this fight and be in my best shape, and I will do it.”

UFC 215 will take place on Sept. 9. It’ll air live on pay-per-view.

