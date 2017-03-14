Valentina Shevchenko: Nunes Turned Down Fight in April, “My Schedule Planned til July”

It looks like the rumored women’s bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko will have to wait a little longer. Despite a recent tweet by Nunes suggesting she wanted the fight to go down at UFC 212 in Brazil this June, Shevchenko, it seems, will not be available.

The Kyrgyzstani-Peruvian title contender broke the news on her own Twitter yesterday, and added that Nunes had actually turned down a title fight in April. While “Bullet” did not mention a date or event, UFC 210 takes place April 8 in Buffalo, and UFC officials have reportedly been looking to add another “big fight” to that card.

UFC offered fight in Apr, you declined. Was told U would be back July. My schedule planned till July. Any where/anytime in July @Amanda_Leoa — Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) March 13, 2017

Nunes (14-4) and Shevchenko (14–2) first met at UFC 196 just over a year ago, with Nunes picking up the unanimous decision victory. From there, “The Lioness” would upset Miesha Tate at UFC 200 to capture the women’s bantamweight championship, then finish Ronda Rousey at UFC 207 to defend the title.

“Bullet” would win her next two bouts as well, earning a unanimous decision against former champ Holly Holm at UFC on Fox 20, then submitting Julianna Peña at UFC on Fox 23 in January of this year. That earned her the rematch with Nunes and her first crack at UFC gold. Looks like that will have to wait for a few more months however.