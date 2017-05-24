Valentina Shevchenko on Amanda Nunes’ Antics: ‘I Don’t Need These Silly Things to be Motivated’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Amanda Nunes Valentina Shevchenko
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Valentina Shevchenko says she isn’t bothered by Amanda Nunes’ actions during the “Summer Kickoff” press conference.

At the conference, Shevchenko and Nunes were present to promote their UFC 213 bout on July 8. Nunes’ Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title will be on the line.

During the presser, “Bullet” and “The Lioness” went face-to-face for a staredown. Nunes proceed to mush Shevchenko with her fist. This caused quite a stir in the mixed martial arts (MMA) world.

During her recent appearance on Brian Stann’s SiriusXM Rush radio show, Shevchenko said her motivation doesn’t lie with Nunes’ antics:

“I don’t need these silly things to be motivated because I’m very much motivated by myself. I know this situation’s already bad, but like I said after the press conference, I said for this punch I will (give) 10 punches more. I will give it to her with 10 punches more. This is where I am. I’m training hard and (with) more time, a little bit more preparation and we will see the action and I will give the best of me.”

As far as the fight goes, “Bullet’s” sole focus is capturing UFC gold.

“I’m always training for the victory. I don’t consider any other option. This is my motivation and this is what I think right now. To be the champion is my goal.”

