Valentina Shevchenko on Amanda Nunes: ‘Her Nerves Are at The Point of Exploding’

Valentina Shevchenko believes Amanda Nunes can’t keep her emotions in check.

“Bullet” is scheduled to meet Nunes in a rematch from their March 2016 bout. “The Lioness” took the first bout by unanimous decision. Shevchenko will get a chance at revenge and women’s bantamweight gold at UFC 213 on July 8.

The rivalry between Shevchenko and Nunes has been heating up. At the “Summer Kickoff” press conference, “Bullet” was mushed by Nunes’ fist. During an interview on MMA Uno, Shevchenko said Nunes has anger issues (via Bloody Elbow):

“I think that her nerves are at the point of exploding. [Nunes] didn’t endure the pressure of the press conference. She acted like a crazy woman who can’t control her nerves.”

As far as Nunes’ last win goes, Shevchenko said she wasn’t surprised with the outcome.

“That wasn’t a surprise for me. Ronda has good takedowns and submissions, but she needs to work on her distance [to throw punches]. Amanda saw that advantage and we saw the results.”