Valentina Shevchenko on First Loss to Amanda Nunes: ‘It Doesn’t Mean Anything’

Valentina Shevchenko certainly isn’t dwelling on her March 2016 loss to Amanda Nunes.

Since that time, Nunes has become the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title holder, while Shevchenko has won two straight bouts. The two are set to compete again on July 8 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC 213.

“Bullet” said she isn’t fazed by Nunes’ trash talk leading up to the fight (via MMAJunkie.com):

“You have (until UFC 213) to talk more, and it will be finished soon. Don’t worry about it. Just talk, just talk; keep talking.”

As far as her first loss to “The Lioness” goes, Shevchenko said the champion simply got lucky.

“It was very good and a very lucky fight. It doesn’t mean anything. (She) almost was beaten in the third round. (At UFC 213), it will be done. The 8th of July, it will be done. It’s only excuses. You have (until the fight) to speak, and it will be done. You will try, but it doesn’t guarantee it will happen.”