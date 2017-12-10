Valentina Shevchenko on PVZ: ‘You Have to Respond For Your Work’

Valentina Shevchenko has explained why she called out Paige VanZant.

The former women’s bantamweight title challenger is making the move to flyweight soon. Also moving down to 125 pounds is VanZant. She’s set to take on Jessica-Rose Clark on Jan. 14, 2018. It’ll be featured on the UFC Fight Night 124 card.

Back in November, VanZant claimed she was going to fight “The Ultimate Fighter” season 26 winner for the flyweight title. Shevchenko responded by challenging her to a number one contender bout.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Shevchenko explained why she threw down the challenge:

“You have to respond for your work. It’s not only that you can put whatever you want. No, you have to respond for it. If you’re saying, ‘I will fight for the title,’ explain why. Explain why and then show the people you deserve it. This is my reason. It’s not just throwing words in the wind like nothing.”