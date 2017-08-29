Valentina Shevchenko on UFC 215 Bout: ‘I Have Refocused Totally’

Valentina Shevchenko is clearing her mind ahead of UFC 215.

On Sept. 9, Shevchenko will challenge Amanda Nunes for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title. The action will take place inside the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

The two were supposed to meet back in June at UFC 213. A case of sinusitis forced Nunes to withdraw from the title fight. During a recent appearance on the Luke Thomas Show, “Bullet” talked about her mindset this go-round:

“I have refocused totally. I just forgot about what happened already two months ago. Now I’m just focused on September 9. I have (a) new date, I have new preparation. I’m feeling great and I actually feel more stronger than for UFC 213.”

She admitted it was hard to explain why she feels stronger this time.

“I just feel it. I cannot say why, it’s difficult to say why. But I feel it from small details. How I train, how I feel, how I look, how I see it, how I sleep. Everything is all together. And for me, I have a goal. I have a goal to be the champion in my weight division. At UFC 213, it didn’t happen because of my opponent. But for me it’s like, ‘okay it wouldn’t happen that time but it will be September 9th.'”