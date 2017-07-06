Valentina Shevchenko Plans on Putting Amanda Nunes in Her Place

Valentina Shevchenko is ready to put the talking behind her.

She’ll challenge Amanda Nunes for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title this Saturday night (July 8) inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The title bout will headline UFC 213.

Speaking to Flo Combat, “Bullet” said Nunes will be silenced on fight night:

“I don’t care much what she says. But if she thinks that then that’s good…she’ll have a big surprise. It’ll be worse for her because Saturday I’ll put her in her place.”

For Shevchenko, the longer the fight goes the more in control she feels.

“We were able to see in the last fight that in the third round she can not do anything. Everyone saw that perfectly. But I’m ready for everything. I’m ready to do everything I need to get the victory.”