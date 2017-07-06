Valentina Shevchenko Plans on Putting Amanda Nunes in Her Place

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Valentina Shevchenko
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Valentina Shevchenko is ready to put the talking behind her.

She’ll challenge Amanda Nunes for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title this Saturday night (July 8) inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The title bout will headline UFC 213.

Speaking to Flo Combat, “Bullet” said Nunes will be silenced on fight night:

“I don’t care much what she says. But if she thinks that then that’s good…she’ll have a big surprise. It’ll be worse for her because Saturday I’ll put her in her place.”

For Shevchenko, the longer the fight goes the more in control she feels.

“We were able to see in the last fight that in the third round she can not do anything. Everyone saw that perfectly. But I’m ready for everything. I’m ready to do everything I need to get the victory.”

Latest MMA News

Cris Cyborg de Randamie

Cris Cyborg Wouldn’t Mind Fighting Holly Holm After UFC 214

0
Cris Cyborg is willing to throw down with Holly Holm. On July 29, Cyborg will take on Tonya Evinger for the vacant Ultimate Fighting Championship...
Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko Plans on Putting Amanda Nunes in Her Place

0
Valentina Shevchenko is ready to put the talking behind her. She'll challenge Amanda Nunes for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's bantamweight title this Saturday...
UFC 213 Embeddedvideo

UFC 213 Embedded (Ep. 3): Fighters Participate in Open Workouts

0
As we get closer to UFC 213, more episodes of the Embedded series surface. Episode three features the fighters on Saturday night's (July 8) card...
Cody Garbrandtvideo

Cody Garbrandt Likely Won’t Return Until at Least November

0
Don't count on seeing Cody Garbrandt in action this summer. "No Love" was going to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title against T.J....
Amanda Nunes

UFC Champion Amanda Nunes Out to Prove She Can Keep Evolving

0
Amanda Nunes says she'll show she can adapt inside the Octagon. This Saturday night (July 8), Nunes will defend her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's...
Load more