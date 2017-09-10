Valentina Shevchenko Puzzled by UFC 215 Decision Against Her

Valentina Shevchenko believed she had done enough over the course of five rounds and 25 minutes to be declared the winner Saturday at UFC 215.

And many others agreed.

The judges, though, sitting Octagon-side were not those people, as they gave Amanda Nunes a split decision win in the main event from Edmonton.

Nunes improved to 2-0 vs. Shevchenko and remained UFC female bantamweight champion with the win in front of a sell-out crowd.

“I respect the decision of the judges,” Shevchenko said. “But I think it was my fight. I’m ready to take one more fight against Amanda.

“If I can fight her next, it will be my victory.”

Back in 2016, Nunes scored a three-round decision victory over Shevchenko on her way to competing for the UFC title. Meanwhile, Shevchenko rebounded with wins over former champion Holly Holm and Julianna Pena to secure her rematch.