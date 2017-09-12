Valentina Shevchenko Releases Statement on UFC 215 Loss

Valentina Shevchenko’s stance on her split decision loss at UFC 215 remains unchanged.

Shevchenko fell short in her bid to capture women’s bantamweight gold. “Bullet” went the distance with reigning 135-pound champion Amanda Nunes. After a close battle, Nunes was awarded the split decision victory.

Shevchenko blasted the decision during her post-fight interview. While she was calmer in the post-fight press conference, she still disagreed with the decision. “Bullet” recently released a statement on her defeat through Instagram:

“First of all, I want to thank all those who supported me! The support from my dear friends, media, and fans is very important to me!

After (a five-round) fight the judges were divided in opinion, and 2-1 they gave (the) victory to Nunes (48-47, 47-48, 48-47). I do not think that the fight was lost, three rounds out of five I definitely won.

In the middle of the first round, after exchanging of punches, I dislocated a finger on my left hand, so I could not fully realize my advantage from the beginning of the fight.”