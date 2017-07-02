Valentina Shevchenko Says Nunes is Helpless When The Door Closes

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Valentina Shevchenko
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Valentina Shevchenko intends on taking Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold and finishing Amanda Nunes in the process.

Shevchenko will battle Nunes a second time on Saturday night (July 8) inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The title bout will serve as UFC 213‘s main event. The co-headliner will see Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker battle for the interim middleweight title.

Speaking to the media, “Bullet” said there is no escape for “The Lioness” on fight night (via MMAFighting.com):

“If I don’t say nothing bad about my opponent, it doesn’t mean that my opponents never say it. Because I had that experience when Julianna Peña was talking some kinds of the same things. It doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter for me nothing. Because really the one thing that matters is fight. And when the door is closed, no one will help her.”

She went on to say that no matter what Nunes throws at her, she’ll come back with even more strikes.

“I know how to control and I know how to react in the right moments in the right place. It’s like a key for the victory. … I’m never starting first, but I will not be quiet when somebody offends me. Last time, I said with that push I will respond with 10 times more punches.”

