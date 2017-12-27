Valentina Shevchenko Says She Knew Namajunas Would Beat Jedrzejczyk

Valentina Shevchenko knows a thing or two about Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Back in November, Jedrzejczyk defended her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight title against Namajunas. “Thug” shocked the world when she finished the dominant champion to become the new 115-pound title holder.

Shevchenko knows firsthand what both competitors are capable of. She’s defeated Jedrzejczyk three times in Muay Thai competition. She is also Namajunas’ teammate at 303 Training Center in Colorado.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Shevchenko explained the difference between the two fighters:

“I knew from the first seconds when I heard that they will fight, I knew that Rose will win. Because I’ve tried the power of Rose and I’ve tried the power of Joanna and I know exactly what powers both girls have. I knew and everybody was asking me before they fight, ‘Who do you think will win?’ Every time, I was saying it will be Rose. They didn’t believe me. But after the fight, it’s no doubt.”