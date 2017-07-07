Valentina Shevchenko Unwilling to Discuss Women’s Flyweight Divison

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Valentina Shevchenko
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Valentina’s Shevchenko’s focus lies in capturing women’s bantamweight gold.

She’ll have a chance to realize her dream tomorrow night (July 8) inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in the main event of UFC 213. “Bullet” will challenge 135-pound title holder Amanda Nunes.

Much has been made about the introduction of the women’s flyweight division in the UFC. During a recent appearance on the Fight Society podcast, Shevchenko said she wasn’t interested in putting her focus on that (via MMA Weekly):

“Yes this is like recent news that the UFC opened a new female division. It’s very good, it’s very nice but right now at this moment, at this point in time, I’m very focused on my upcoming fight. I don’t want to spend a lot of thought or a lot of time thinking about that this will happen in the future. Right now, my future is [July 8].”

“Bullet” then said winning the gold tomorrow night will prove that she is an elite fighter.

“This is every time what I wanted. In my Muay Thai career, I was a 17-time world champion. Muay Thai, K-1, kickboxing and every time when I was fighting, I didn’t want fight with anyone but only the best fighters. This is one way to show that you are the best to fight with the best.”

Latest MMA News

Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko Unwilling to Discuss Women’s Flyweight Divison

0
Valentina's Shevchenko's focus lies in capturing women's bantamweight gold. She'll have a chance to realize her dream tomorrow night (July 8) inside the T-Mobile Arena...
Beneil Dariush

Report: Beneil Dariush vs. Evan Dunham Planned For UFC 216

0
It looks like a a lightweight tilt between Beneil Dariush and Evan Dunham is in the cards for UFC 216. Combate is reporting that Ultimate...
Yoel Romero

Yoel Romero Sees Bisping as Just Another Fan Who Doesn’t Like Him

0
Yoel Romero says he isn't too focused on the beef between himself and Michael Bisping. It's no secret that Romero became the rightful number one...

UFC 213 Weigh-In Results: Two Title Fights Made Official

0
The weigh-in results for tomorrow night's (July 8) UFC 213 card is in the books. In the main event of UFC 213, women's bantamweight champion...
UFC 213 Embeddedvideo

UFC 213 Embedded (Ep. 4): Media Day Begins, Romero is Interrogated

0
Episode four of UFC 213 Embedded has arrived. On this episode, the fighters take part in media day. Amanda Nunes gets to welcome her mother...
Load more