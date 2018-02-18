Valentina Shevchenko Wants Revenge Against Amanda Nunes

Former UFC bantamweight title challenger Valentina Shevchenko is already calling her shots.

She made her flyweight debut under the UFC banner earlier this month by scoring a submission win over Priscila Cachoeira at UFC Fight Night 125 on FOX Sports 1.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, she broke down how she felt at that weight class and wanting to become the flyweight champion.

“In 135 fights, I was feeling (as strong), everything good,” Shevchenko told MMAjunkie in Austin, where she fulfilled guest fighter duties for UFC Fight Night 126. “But the difference is the size of opponents. At 125, it’s the same size like me. I know it’s the same power. Maybe a little bit taller, but in general, same, same. But 135, it’s every time, you have to see the difference.



“Because the opponents are heavier – a little bit taller, have longer arms – every time, it’s about tactics. You can’t apply all the techniques that you wish. At 125, I feel (as strong as) 135, but I can apply everything that I know from martial arts, without having too much risk.”

Even though she’s looking at the flyweight title and the fact that as great as she’s feeling in her new weight class, she still wants another crack at the women’s bantamweight title, which is held by someone she’s very familiar with.

Shevchenko wants a trilogy fight with Amanda Nunes.



“I know the last time with Amanda, I know exactly I didn’t lose this fight,” Shevchenko said. “Everybody knows this. My plan is to have a few fights at 125 for now, and then go back and have my revenge – and have my revenge with Amanda.”



“I don’t know what will happen in the future, how long she will hold the belt,” Shevchenko said. “But I see her holding for more time.”

