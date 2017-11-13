Valentina Shevchenko’s Manager Claims Paige VanZant Turned Down Fight

Don’t hold your breath for a bout between Valentina Shevchenko and Paige VanZant.

VanZant recently made waves when she claimed to get first dibs on “The Ultimate Fighter” season 26 winner. That would mean, VanZant would also get an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s flyweight title shot. Shevchenko was quick to challenge VanZant to a number one contender bout.

BJPenn.com reached out to Shevchenko’s manager Roger Allen for comments. Allen said the UFC offered “12 Gague” the fight, but she turned it down:

“Paige’s team turned down the fight. Not surprising. That is our understanding. We are discussing other options now.”