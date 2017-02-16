Valerie Letourneau Announces Departure From UFC

Valerie Letourneau’s run in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has come to an end.

After six professional bouts inside the Octagon, former UFC strawweight title contender Valerie Letourneau has split from the promotion. “Trouble” currently holds a record of 8-6. The 33-year-old will now begin her next journey in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA).

Earlier this week, James Moontasri announced that he has fought in his last MMA contest. Then, Phillipe Nover closed the book on his fighting career. Now, it’s Letourneau’s turn to walk away from the promotion, although she isn’t done as a competitor in the sport of MMA.

She took to her Instagram account to announce her departure: