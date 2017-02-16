Valerie Letourneau Announces Departure From UFC

Valerie Letourneau’s run in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has come to an end.
After six professional bouts inside the Octagon, former UFC strawweight title contender Valerie Letourneau has split from the promotion. “Trouble” currently holds a record of 8-6. The 33-year-old will now begin her next journey in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA).
Earlier this week, James Moontasri announced that he has fought in his last MMA contest. Then, Phillipe Nover closed the book on his fighting career. Now, it’s Letourneau’s turn to walk away from the promotion, although she isn’t done as a competitor in the sport of MMA.
She took to her Instagram account to announce her departure:
“Well! Thank you UFC, it’s been an awesome experience and many dreams came true. Time for me to look at what’s next inside and outside the cage. New chapter starting right now. And don’t feel sorry for me! For those who (have known) me for years, you all know and I know that every time I thought the worst was happening, it was to take me to something 10 times better and I feel that this is what’s happening. This is best for my health and future. I am good, I am happy, I still love my sport and I’m still gonna fight if my fans, sponsors and promotion have my back. And if not! I’m still gonna be fine.”