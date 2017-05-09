Valerie Letourneau Details Brutal Weight Cut For Joanna Jedrzejczyk Fight

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Valerie Letourneau
Image Credit: Getty Images

Valerie Letourneau is glad that her weight cut for UFC 193 didn’t end up worse than what it was.

Letourneau challenged Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight title. “Trouble” showed heart in the fight, but Jedrzejczyk took a unanimous decision victory to retain her title.

Recently, Letourneau appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.” The now Bellator flyweight said her weight cut for the UFC 193 bout could’ve been disastrous. She explained what went wrong and how she was feeling:

“The worst was when I fought Joanna [Jedrzejczyk], and you can talk to ‘Bigfoot’ and talk to Mark Hunt, because I was sitting between them [in the sauna]. They had to take me to the hospital right after weigh-ins. I couldn’t even drink, eat, or speak. And I don’t know if you remember, but we did an interview as soon as we walked off the stage and I couldn’t stop shaking. I couldn’t stop shaking, and I couldn’t even walk. I just made it to my chair and after that, I couldn’t move, I was so cold, so cold inside. I felt like all my bones were knocking on each other and they had to give me an I.V., I was going to die.”

Latest MMA News

Valerie Letourneau

Valerie Letourneau Details Brutal Weight Cut For Joanna Jedrzejczyk Fight

0
Valerie Letourneau is glad that her weight cut for UFC 193 didn't end up worse than what it was. Letourneau challenged Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the...
video

Ex-TUF Winner Norman Parke Retiring After Upcoming Bout

0
Norman Parke is planning on calling it a career later this month. Parke will face Mateusz Gamrot at KSW 39: Colosseum from Warsaw, Poland on...
video

UFC 211 Roundup: Daniel Cormier on Call Saturday, Top-8 Finishes Video, Frankie Edgar Special

0
- The stars of UFC 211 have earned some of their biggest wins with impressive finishes, and here is the video to back it...
Anthony Pettis

Anthony Pettis: ‘I’m Coming Back One Fight at a Time’

0
That saying, "slow and steady wins the race" is right up Anthony Pettis' alley. Pettis is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder,...
Ben Sergent

Ben Sergent on Hiatus From MMA: ‘I Kind of Forgot That Reason Why I...

0
Ben Sergent isn't done with mixed martial arts (MMA) just yet. Sergent is coming off a first-round submission victory over Steve Bell at Warrior FC...
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes: ‘I Would Love to Come Back, I Didn’t Want to Retire’

0
Matt Hughes certainly isn't opposed to putting on his gloves and competing in mixed martial arts (MMA) again. Hughes turned a lot of heads when...
Jon Jones

Jon Jones’ Manager Calls UFC’s Main Event Ban ‘Ridiculous’

0
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White claims to be sticking to his guns regarding Jon Jones' main event ban with the promotion. UFC 200...
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Not Planning on Waiting Long For Title Shot

0
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane would rather stay active than wait too long for a title opportunity. Macfarlane has made a case for getting a shot at the...
Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez: ‘I Want to be Involved in The Fights Everyone Wants to Watch’

0
Eddie Alvarez is eyeing fights that capture the attention of fans. Alvarez is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder, who is looking...
James Vick

James Vick Admits Lack of Recognition Has Been ‘Really Annoying’

0
James Vick is still discontent with being unknown despite the fact that he's 6-1 in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Vick will compete inside the...