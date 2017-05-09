Valerie Letourneau Details Brutal Weight Cut For Joanna Jedrzejczyk Fight

Valerie Letourneau is glad that her weight cut for UFC 193 didn’t end up worse than what it was.

Letourneau challenged Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight title. “Trouble” showed heart in the fight, but Jedrzejczyk took a unanimous decision victory to retain her title.

Recently, Letourneau appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.” The now Bellator flyweight said her weight cut for the UFC 193 bout could’ve been disastrous. She explained what went wrong and how she was feeling:

“The worst was when I fought Joanna [Jedrzejczyk], and you can talk to ‘Bigfoot’ and talk to Mark Hunt, because I was sitting between them [in the sauna]. They had to take me to the hospital right after weigh-ins. I couldn’t even drink, eat, or speak. And I don’t know if you remember, but we did an interview as soon as we walked off the stage and I couldn’t stop shaking. I couldn’t stop shaking, and I couldn’t even walk. I just made it to my chair and after that, I couldn’t move, I was so cold, so cold inside. I felt like all my bones were knocking on each other and they had to give me an I.V., I was going to die.”