Valeriu Mircea Edges Djamil Chan in Majority Decision at Bellator 176

On the second bout of the Bellator 176 card, Djamil Chan and Valeriu Mircea did battle.

The bell rang and Mircea faked a leg kick. He then connected with one just seconds later. Mircea was able to take his opponent down off a kick attempt. Mircea rained down some punches. He moved to half guard. Chan tried getting back up, but Mircea had control of his legs. He went for a guillotine choke, but couldn’t make anything happen. The round ended with Mircea in top control.

A hard leg kick from Chan got Mircea off balanced early in the second stanza. Mircea dared Chan to move forward. He obliged and slammed him down. Mircea got back up and time was briefly called for a low blow on Chan. Two winging punches found air from Chan. He caught a kick and went for a takedown, but Mircea reversed and wound up on top. Mircea was warned for headbutts to the chest.

The fight returned standing after the warning. Chan grazed his opponent with a right hand. He took his opponent down with seconds remaining in the second round.

Chan popped Mircea with a jab and landed a few leg kicks. Mircea was taken down and Chan was in full guard. Chan connected with some body punches, but his position didn’t change and his opponent got back up. Mircea landed some leg kicks, but was dumped back down. He improved his bottom position from side control to full guard. The round and the fight ended with Chan in top control.

When the score totals were read, one judge saw it as a draw. The other two judges gave Mircea the nod.

Final Result: Valeriu Mircea def. Djamil Chan via Majority Decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)