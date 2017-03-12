Valor Fights 41’s Dylan Cala: ‘I Don’t Think Chris Wright is on my Level’ (Exclusive)

Dylan Cala isn’t anticipating an easy fight on March 18, but that doesn’t mean he sees himself in any danger.

Cala will go one-on-one with Chris Wright in the main event of Valor Fights 41 inside the Evolution Sports Gym in Elizabethton, Tennessee. It’s a pivotal fight for Cala, who many believe could be on the road to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). An impressive win over Wright could get him one step closer to the organization.

MMANews.com reached out to Cala before his showdown on Saturday night. The 24-year-old prospect gave his opponent his due, but expressed confidence in his abilities to emerge victorious:

“Chris is a tough guy. He’s been in the sport for a long time. He’s had a lot of fights, near 20 fights. He trains at a good gym, so I’m expecting the best Chris Wright that anyone’s ever seen March 18th. I’m prepared for that, but I don’t think that Chris is on my level. I don’t think that when I go out there and put my game on that Chris is gonna be able to hold. I think slowly he’ll take himself out of the fight. I don’t think he’ll make it past the five minute mark.”

Cala is aware that Wright hasn’t fought since Sept. 2015, but he isn’t counting on the inactivity to help him in the fight. In fact, Cala says it doesn’t matter who he’s matched up with. His main goal is to prove he is ready to take a significant leap in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

“I’m sure he’s been working hard. I’m sure he’s gotten a lot better since then. I’m in there getting better everyday. I haven’t really changed up most of my training since before I knew I was fighting Chris Wright to now. I didn’t change up anything specific for him. I’m training to be a world champion everyday. So Chris is just there right now, but it could be anybody. Chris Wright could pull out tomorrow and nothing would change. I’m gonna go out there and put on my show on March 18th. I’m gonna show everybody I don’t belong on this level. I’m prepared to fight the best guys in the world.”

You can listen to our full interview with Cala below: