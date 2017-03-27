Boxing Superstar Vasyl Lomachenko Offers to Spar Conor McGregor

One of the greatest modern-era boxers, Vasyl Lomachenko, bizarrely called out UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in a “ninja-turtle” outfit.

Lomachenko is tipped to go down as one of the greatest to ever step inside the ring. The Ukranian is a two-time Olympic gold medallist, and won the WBO featherweight title in just his third professional fight. The fighter is a modern icon for aspiring boxers, with his “matrix”-like movement, precision and ability to box from unique angles.

When the fighter, who is currently holding the WBO super-featherweight title, raised eyebrows and triggered smiles when he invited Conor McGregor into the ring in the novelty outfit. Lomachenko explained his reasons for the call out, and why he was donning the outfit of the famed 90’s cartoon characters:

“My friend gave me this present, this suit, Ninja Turtle,” Lomachenko told Radio Rahim. “I train with this suit, and after that, when I come back home, I take my phone and listen to the internet. I saw some video with McGregor.”

Lomachenko further explained that he watched a TMZ video where McGregor stated he would take on anyone:

“Yeah. F**k Floyd. What is Floyd going to do? We’re looking for anyone. I’m the one with the numbers,” McGregor said on the clip. “We’re looking for anyone. Mutant ninja turtles”

This clip, “Loma” says, gave him the idea for the call out:

“I saw this, and then think, ‘Oh! I have a suit, Ninja Turtle. Why not?’” Lomachenko said.

Despite the call out, Lomachenko is a fan of McGregor, and has offered to teach him some of his peerless boxing skills:

“I send this message for him, but I’m not talking about an official fight. I say (have a) boxing test. If we make a sparring session, I think it will be great for him, because I can show him boxing skills.” “I like McGregor. McGregor is very funny guy. He is very smart for this business.”

Check out the clip above to see if you think Lomachenko could teach McGregor a thing or two…